Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe for the Perfect Nigerian Coconut Fried Rice
Nigerian food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has just released a new recipe tutorial on her Youtube channel. In the video, she talks about how to make the perfect Nigerian coconut fried rice.
She gives tips on seasoning chicken properly, why vegetables should not be overcooked when cooking fried rice, and the importance of washing your rice thoroughly before adding to the chicken broth.
Below are the ingredients for this dish:
Ingredients:
3 Cups Rice
400g Coconut milk
900ml Chicken broth
Coconut oil
4 Cups Mixed Vegetables
1.5 Inch Ginger (Thinly chopped or minced)
Boneless chicken chopped into small chunks
(Optional) Cooked Liver or Kidney
(Optional) Diced 1 Cup Desiccated Coconut
(Optional) 1 Cup Cooked Prawns
2 Stalks Spring Onions
Chopped 4 Cloves Garlic
Minced 1 Medium Onion
Chicken seasoning
Black Pepper Powder
Garlic powder
Curry powder
Thyme
