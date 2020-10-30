Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Recipe for the Perfect Nigerian Coconut Fried Rice

BN TV

Ajebohustlers take on the TGIF Crew on this Episode of the #NdaniTGIFShow

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Go Behind The Scenes of Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

BN TV

Maraji's Skit on "Buying Your Mum An Expensive Gift" is so Relatable

BN TV

Mike & Perri welcome Baby Matthew on Episode 4 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV

These Nigerian Teenagers are making Movies with their Smartphones! Watch Episode 3 of "Streets of Lagos"

BN TV Scoop

Desmond Elliot's Statement on Social Media & #EndSARS Protests is Causing Quite the Reaction

BN TV

Are Our 20s Overrated? This Is What Jackie Aina Thinks

BN TV Music

Here’s Joeboy’s Official Dance Video for “Lonely"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa’s New Vlog is all about her COVID-19 Experience

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe for the Perfect Nigerian Coconut Fried Rice

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has just released a new recipe tutorial on her Youtube channel. In the video, she talks about how to make the perfect Nigerian coconut fried rice.

She gives tips on seasoning chicken properly, why vegetables should not be overcooked when cooking fried rice, and the importance of washing your rice thoroughly before adding to the chicken broth.

Below are the ingredients for this dish:

Ingredients:

3 Cups Rice

400g Coconut milk

900ml Chicken broth

Coconut oil

4 Cups Mixed Vegetables

1.5 Inch Ginger (Thinly chopped or minced)

Boneless chicken chopped into small chunks

(Optional) Cooked Liver or Kidney

(Optional) Diced 1 Cup Desiccated Coconut

(Optional) 1 Cup Cooked Prawns

2 Stalks Spring Onions

Chopped 4 Cloves Garlic

Minced 1 Medium Onion

Chicken seasoning

Black Pepper Powder

Garlic powder

Curry powder

Thyme

***

Watch the tutorial below

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php