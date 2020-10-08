This Docu-series spotlights Stories about Hustle in Lagos & the People Behind Them | Episode 1 is about Dwarfism

Streets of Lagos is a docu-series from Accelerate TV showing all the diverse stories about hustle and living in Lagos and the people behind them.

Ochuko, Oghoghorie, Godwin and Ife suffer from a medical condition called dwarfism. Also known as achondroplasia, it is a disorder of bone growth where a person’s full height as an adult falls under 4 feet 10 inches. This has not deterred them from striving to make a living for themselves, finding love and even starting a family despite the harsh circumstances that surround their living conditions.