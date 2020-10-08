Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

This Docu-series spotlights Stories about Hustle in Lagos & the People Behind Them | Episode 1 is about Dwarfism

BN TV Movies & TV

It's the Case of the Ex on Episode 6 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Fragile Bond between a Young Married Couple is Tested in "Heaven Baby" starring Oreka Godis, Ibrahim Suleiman | Watch

BN TV Music

Go Behind The Scenes of Yemi Alade's "True Love" Video

BN TV Music

Kaline's Cover of Wizkid & H.E.R's "Smile" Is Magical

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

BN TV

It's Mike’s First Baby Scan | Watch Episode 1 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV Movies & TV

Girls Just Want To Have Fun! Watch Toke Makinwa & Tacha on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Career

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade has a Message for Young People working in the Creative Industry

BN TV

Dimma Umeh hilariously attempted a Nigerian Citizenship Test 😂

BN TV

This Docu-series spotlights Stories about Hustle in Lagos & the People Behind Them | Episode 1 is about Dwarfism

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Streets of Lagos is a docu-series from Accelerate TV showing all the diverse stories about hustle and living in Lagos and the people behind them.

Ochuko, Oghoghorie, Godwin and Ife suffer from a medical condition called dwarfism. Also known as achondroplasia, it is a disorder of bone growth where a person’s full height as an adult falls under 4 feet 10 inches. This has not deterred them from striving to make a living for themselves, finding love and even starting a family despite the harsh circumstances that surround their living conditions.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs

Cisi Eze: Forgiveness is Futile, Pay Attention to Healing

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Wait! Women Need a Letter of Consent From their Husbands to Cut Their Hair?

Wunmi Adelusi: Building a Culture of Continuity
Advertisement
css.php