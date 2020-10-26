Watch Episode 1 of Neptune3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” New Series

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Watch episode 1 of  Neptune3’s new series “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”. This episode is titled “Instagram Queen.”

“Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” is a 10-episode series, which takes us on a unique look and social commentary on young-adult dating. It is a short series about work-place friendships and achieving one’s goals.

Starring Precious Bassey, Samuel Ating, Emmanuel Nse, Jeiel Damina, Abasikpongke Uko, Chioma Ohaegbuchi. Directed by Jemima Damina, written by Jesimiel Damina and Jeiel Damina.

Watch below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

