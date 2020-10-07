Wunmi Adelusi: Building a Culture of Continuity

With barely three months left of 2020, the year 2021 is fast approaching, and a lot of ‘how-tos’ will begin to surface. I am pro planning and visioning, but also I am pro maximising your present to create unforgettable memories. This is particularly so because as professionals, what we ‘sell’ are services. This makes it imperative to ensure that beyond our professional services, we give our clients/employers an unforgettable experience, and we can only do this when we are present.

As we attend webinars to empower us for what lies ahead, I ask that you bear this in mind:

Life is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

This saying applies to all facets of life, career inclusive. Sometimes we are faced with aspirations and ambitions that make us forget to live each moment as if it were our last and plan as if tomorrow is guaranteed. Putting this to remembrance will help you to be patient with yourself, celebrate the little wins, and forge ahead with grit and grace.

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

A lot of us advocate for personal development only when it’s convenient or at no cost. The truth, however, is that developing yourself will cost you. You cannot thrive on free webinars for so long. At some point, you will need to make that investment now. Moving your personal development plans to a new calendar year will not make them less worth paying for. Basically, make investing in you a continuous lifestyle rather than a task bound to end with a calendar.

Timing Beyond the Calendar

Having a time-bound goal is important, but recognising that it does not have to end because the year is ending is more important. At the point of planning, there are unforeseen circumstances, like COVID-19, that could stall our pace. That is why we need to pursue beyond the calendar. Once you set your mind to a goal, continue to go for it. Each day is an opportunity to pursue. If there are programmes you want to subscribe to, go ahead and do so. Avoid procrastinating to 2021 because the year is ending.

Ask

A lot of us are basking in the illusion that your employer/mentor/boss knows what you are going through or what you need. These people equally have things on their minds, and if you do not garner the courage to ask them for help in areas you think they can, you could be there for a really long time. Someone recently shared with me how she approached her head of department to be redeployed to another department. She communicated how she felt her productivity was no longer optimal because she no longer saw herself in the department. Guess what? Her head of department understood and pledged his support to make the transition easy for her. This is something she had wanted since the year started but only got the courage to ask three months to the end of the year. Another woman I admire, Bukola Adisa, shared that at some point in her career, she assumed she was going to be promoted based on a conversation she had with her boss six months ago. Unfortunately, she missed the promotion because she did not follow-up. Well, what are you waiting for? Ask.

Gratitude

If you are reading this, then you are alive, and that is worth being thankful for. If there is anything this year has reiterated to us all, it is that being alive is a privilege and it reminds us that our assignment on earth is not yet complete.