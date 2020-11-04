Watch the First Episode of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Journalist and talk show host Funmi Iyanda recently debuted her new show “Public Eye” and it’s just in time for what is going on in the country.

The first episode, “Law Enforcement, and The Enforcers” focuses on the current fight against police brutality in the country.

Starting with a heart-wrenching reenactment of Kolade Johnson’s murder at the hands of SARS officials, the episode features his brother Boluwade Awakan who is still in search of justice and closure, narrating the ordeals his family, especially his mother, faced following Kolade’s death.

This episode also features the Director of Investigation of the Nigerian Police Service Commission FCT- Abuja Tijani Mohammed, the executive director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Action Centre (RULAAC) Okechukwu Nwaguma and security expert Kabir Adamu, who explained what to do when confronted by irate SARS officials.

Watch the episode below:

