Here’s the Teaser for Upcoming Family Comedy-Drama “Introducing The Kujus”

Like every big Nigerian family, the Kujus are a family of characters and when they gather, comedy & drama are the end result.

Biodun Stephen comes through with a brand new family comedy-drama film titled “Introducing The Kujus”.

The movie stars Bisola Aiyeola who doubles as co-producer, Ronke Odusanya, Sophie Alakija, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Chris Iheuwa, Mimi Onalaja, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs and more amazing actors.

Watch the trailer below: