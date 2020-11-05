Here’s the Teaser for Upcoming Family Comedy-Drama “Introducing The Kujus”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Like every big Nigerian family, the Kujus are a family of characters and when they gather, comedy & drama are the end result.

Biodun Stephen comes through with a brand new family comedy-drama film titled “Introducing The Kujus”.

The movie stars Bisola Aiyeola who doubles as co-producer, Ronke Odusanya, Sophie Alakija, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Chris Iheuwa, Mimi Onalaja, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs and more amazing actors.

Watch the trailer below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

