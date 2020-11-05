Switch Things Up with The Kitchen Muse’s Native Jollof Rice Recipe

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with an updated recipe on how to make native Jollof rice, also known as palm oil rice. According to her, this tastes even greater than the one she once shared a while ago.

Ingredients

2 Cups Golden Sella Basmati Rice 300g

Pomo (Cow Hide)

1 Medium Smoked Panla

1 Medium Smoked Catfish

3 Tbsp Coarsely Ground Crayfish

2 Tbsps Iru (Locust Beans)

1 Cup Scent Leaves (Sliced)

2 Crayfish Stock Cubes

1 Tbsp Ground Cameroon Pepper

1 Tbsp Salt

Watch the tutorial below: