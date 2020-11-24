Connect with us

What are Grace Ajilore's Biggest Pet Peeves? Find out in her New Vlog

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship " Ajulo" with Josh Bowale

Tayo Aina took his Subscribers on a Road Trip - See how it went!

Learn new tips from Pharrell Williams' Morning Skincare Routine

#EndSARS: UK Parliament Looking to Impose Sanctions on the Nigerian Government | Watch

Get to know Sam Smith's Travel Essentials on GQ

Dozie Okafor is sharing His Views on the Future of Advertising in Africa on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN Cuisine: Learn Sisi Yemmie's step-by-step Efo Riro Recipe for Parties

Episode 4 of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" takes a Deep Dive into Traditional Medicine

The First Teaser for "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" is Here!

What are Grace Ajilore’s Biggest Pet Peeves? Find out in her New Vlog

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In this new vlog, Grace Ajilore is revealing some of her biggest pet peeves. She says showing pubic hair, keeping gross finger nails and licking your fingers are some of the things you shouldn’t do when you’re around her.

Hello amazing people!! This video is about my biggest PET PEEVES honestly I’m surprised I don’t live in a full body balloon I had to really cut out a lot LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL I HOPE YOU ENJOY IT !!!

Watch below:

