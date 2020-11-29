Motara apologises for teasing a Child Beggar says She’s Been Looking for the Girl | WATCH

The social media influencer, Omotara, popularly known as Motara who made a jest of a child begging for alms on the street in a video that made the rounds, has come out to apologise to everyone and disclose what actually happened in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

The influencer said she has been to the same spot she saw the girl in the hope they will see again, so she can apologise, but all to no avail. She said she regrets her action. “I just wan apologize because evritin just dey happen fast fast. I no even know what else to do. I don go look for di girl. I go on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and I go still go there today”, she tells BBC Pidgin.

