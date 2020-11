“Ultimate Love” co-winner, Rosie Afuwape, is opening up in her first and final statement on her relationship with Kachi, while also addressing some of the things he said in his previous interview with Chude Jideonwo.

She wrote:

It’s finally time to speak my truth . I am Rosemary Afuwape I am not a murderer I am a mother and a work in progress .

Watch the video below: