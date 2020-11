Laju Iren, the brain behind “During Ever After” has premiered a new short film, “Nigerian Son”, starring Ifeanyi Kalu.

The short film is a timely story that shines the light on police brutality from a unique and multifaceted perspective.

In less than 24 hours after it’s release, the film has been chosen as part of the Official Selection in the International Andromeda Online Film Festival.

Watch the short film here: