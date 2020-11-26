BN TV
You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah’s Crispy Roast Potatoes Recipe
Sisi Jemimah has shared her perfect roast potatoes recipe.
She says it’s the “perfect crispy roast potatoes with and without an oven.” You should totally try it!
Ingredients:
2Kg Roasting Potatoes
120g Goose Fat
1/3 Cup Vegetable Oil for stove method
2 Chicken Stock Cubes
Rosemary
Thyme
4-5 Cloves Garlic
Seasoning Mix:
2 Chicken Stock Cubes or 1 tbsp Chicken Seasoning
2 tsp Garlic Granules
2 tsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
Salt to taste
Learn the process: