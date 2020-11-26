Connect with us

You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah’s Crispy Roast Potatoes Recipe

1 hour ago

Sisi Jemimah has shared her perfect roast potatoes recipe.

She says it’s the “perfect crispy roast potatoes with and without an oven.” You should totally try it!

Ingredients:

2Kg Roasting Potatoes

120g Goose Fat

1/3 Cup Vegetable Oil for stove method

2 Chicken Stock Cubes

Rosemary

Thyme

4-5 Cloves Garlic

Seasoning Mix:

2 Chicken Stock Cubes or 1 tbsp Chicken Seasoning

2 tsp Garlic Granules

2 tsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

Salt to taste

Learn the process:

