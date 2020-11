TY Bello presents another episode of her spontaneous worship series, and this time, she is performing “Healing Water” featuring Toyebi and Nosa.

Credits:

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys by George Ade Alao

Performed by Toyebi, Nosa and TY Bello

Filmed by Taiwo Apatira and Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Samuel Ogundiran

Watch below: