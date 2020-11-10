Connect with us

BN TV Career

There's So Much to Learn from Mathew Rugamba on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Music

New Video: Jinmi Abduls feat. Joeboy & Oxlade - Jowo

BN TV Movies & TV

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Abimbola Craig's Fun Birthday Shoot

BN TV

Let Adanna teach You how to Grow Your Locs

BN TV Comedy

You Don't Want to Miss this New Comedy Show "Court!!!" starring Taaooma, Lasisi Elenu & MC Lively

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage chronicles Her Move to Nigeria, Thoughts on Feminism & Rivalries on “BlackBox Interview”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for “Introducing The Kujus” Will Leave You Wanting More

BN TV News

A Look Inside the Moments that Defined Joe Biden's Political Career

BN TV

Satisfy Your Pastry Cravings with Sisi Yemmie's Dinner Rolls

BN TV

There’s So Much to Learn from Mathew Rugamba on “Under 40 CEOs”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This week on Under 40 CEOs, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Mathew Rugamba the CEO at House of Tayo.

Mathew Rugamba is a foremost Rwandan fashion designer who started his brand House of Tayo in 2011. A brand that has stayed truly authentic and homegrown, utilizing African textiles and fabrics, and produced by Rwandan tailors and artisans.

The House of Tayo brand was created out of the desire to find a unique way to showcase African sophistication, style and flavor through contemporary, locally-made clothing and accessories. With style influences ranging from the Motown era to traditional British tailoring they seek to combine elegance and class with a strong sense of African heritage and iconography.

Described as a distinctly Rwandan-born brand that works with local artisans and tailors, they support the local community by providing stable income and employment opportunities. With its unconventional combination of colors and patterns, the brand is bold and futuristic; edgy, yet sophisticated; and reflective of the current proliferation of African arts, culture, and style on the world stage.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nkem Ndem: We Need to Pay Attention to Sexual Abuse Among Siblings

Elizabeth Agboola: Why Jamaica Should Be Your Next Immediate ‘Escape’

All that Has Happened Since the End of the #EndSARS Protests

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary
Advertisement
css.php