Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

New Video: Jinmi Abduls feat. Joeboy & Oxlade - Jowo

There's So Much to Learn from Mathew Rugamba on "Under 40 CEOs"

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Abimbola Craig's Fun Birthday Shoot

Let Adanna teach You how to Grow Your Locs

You Don't Want to Miss this New Comedy Show "Court!!!" starring Taaooma, Lasisi Elenu & MC Lively

Tiwa Savage chronicles Her Move to Nigeria, Thoughts on Feminism & Rivalries on “BlackBox Interview”

The Trailer for “Introducing The Kujus” Will Leave You Wanting More

A Look Inside the Moments that Defined Joe Biden's Political Career

Satisfy Your Pastry Cravings with Sisi Yemmie's Dinner Rolls

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

BN TV

Published

8 hours ago

 on

You asked, and now she has come through.

On this episode of her vlog, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is revealing all that she packs in her hospital bag.

From nursing nighties, toiletries, sanitary pants, nappies, baby vests, muslins and scratch mitts to a phone charger and a camera to document the experience. She says, “finally made my what’s in my hospital bag video! I talk about what’s in my hospital bag as I know better what pack after having my first child 3 years ago.”

Watch below:

