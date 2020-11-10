Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

You asked, and now she has come through.

On this episode of her vlog, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is revealing all that she packs in her hospital bag.

From nursing nighties, toiletries, sanitary pants, nappies, baby vests, muslins and scratch mitts to a phone charger and a camera to document the experience. She says, “finally made my what’s in my hospital bag video! I talk about what’s in my hospital bag as I know better what pack after having my first child 3 years ago.”

Watch below: