A Very Necessary Conversation on Moving Nigeria Forward with Falz, FK Abudu, Aisha Yesufu & More | WATCH

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

“We Move” a nationwide virtual discussion on the way forward for Nigeria featured so many incredible participants like Falz, Aisha Yesufu, Atedo Peterside, FK Abudu, MI Abaga, Savvy Rinu, Akin O (from the Lekki protests), Chidi from the Coalition group, Nelson from Citizen Gavel, Chioma Chuka, Waje, Darey, Timi Dakolo, Maryam Laushi, and hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In case you missed it, here’s where you can watch the discussion below:

