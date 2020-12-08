BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

For many, 2020 has been a year of ups, downs, and many in-betweens. We know you have a lot to tell us and have asked that, as one big family, we all share our joy, pain, wins, losses, and successes through the year.

E lost her fiancé this year. Still, she is hopeful that 2021 will be nice to us all.

***

2020 started on a high note. I was looking forward to the first year of a new decade, so I had different hopes, dreams, and expectations for the year.

All was going well until one day, in the twinkle of an eye, my lover passed on. It felt like the whole world stopped. My lover passed on, without a chance to say goodbye. I was engaged to a most selfless, most loving, most patient, funny, spontaneous, supportive guy. He was simply the best. But God decided to call him home to join the party in heaven.

The hardest thing I have had to do in dealing with loss was to pray and draw strength from God. I don’t know if angry is the word to express how I felt, but I couldn’t even bring myself to question God or to ask why me. It definitely made and still makes no sense to me especially after waiting so long to get married. But I am still a work in progress and I’m putting one foot in front of the other every day.

In his life and even in his death, he taught me so many life lessons which have become applicable to my daily living and these 2 points summarize the lessons I learned in 2020:

Time waits for nobody. Don’t procrastinate; if you have any plan, start working on it. Don’t wait, don’t delay.

Stay focused. Keep your eye on your goal.

I am still taking one day at a time as the next chapter of my life unfolds, and watching where God takes me with this experience. Here’s to hoping 2021 is nice to us all.