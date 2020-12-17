BN TV New Video: Shekhinah – Tides Published 48 mins ago on December 17, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Here’s Shekhinah‘s official music video for “Tides“, directed by Yoza Mnyanda. Watch the video below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:Musicnew videoShekhinahTidesYoza Mnyanda Up Next Ella Mai Can’t Do Without these 10 Essentials Items when she Hits the Road Don't Miss Dream Catchers Release Dance Cover for “Jo” by Teni BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like Ella Mai Can’t Do Without these 10 Essentials Items when she Hits the Road Dream Catchers Release Dance Cover for “Jo” by Teni Rexxie & MohBad team up for the Live Performance of “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” on AKtivated Sessions