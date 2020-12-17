Connect with us

BN TV

New Video: Shekhinah - Tides

BN TV

Ella Mai Can't Do Without these 10 Essentials Items when she Hits the Road

BN TV

Dream Catchers Release Dance Cover for "Jo" by Teni

BN TV Music

Rexxie & MohBad team up for the Live Performance of "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" on AKtivated Sessions

BN TV

Now Here’s a Chinese Special Fried Rice Recipe from Sisi Jemimah

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You 6 Types She Uses for all Her Cooking

BN TV

"TMC Holidays" is REDTV's Gift to You this Christmas | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 (Look What I Found) of Ndani TV’s New Series "Game On"

BN TV

Make Delicious Chocolate Chiffon Cake with Dolapo Grey's Quick Recipe

BN TV

So Hilarious! Sophie Turner Tries Goat Yoga for Vogue

BN TV

New Video: Shekhinah – Tides

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Here’s Shekhinah‘s official music video for “Tides“, directed by Yoza Mnyanda.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php