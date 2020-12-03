Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage chats with Ebro Darden about the #EndSARS Protests & the Ongoing Demand for a Better Nigeria

BN TV

Hauwa Indimi Ensured her Husband Muhammad had the Best 30th Birthday Vacation

BN TV

New Cop Alert! Watch Episode 2 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML is Back with an Acoustic Rendition of His Song "Shade"

BN TV

Here's your Chance to See the Making of Magic Carpet Studios' Animated Short Film “Super Dad”

BN TV

This Episode of Toke Moments is all about Toke Makinwa's Fun Trip to Antalya, Turkey

BN TV Style

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

BN TV

A Letter to Santa, a Sister for Christmas & More Fun Stuff in Adanna & David's Vlogmas

BN TV Music

She's Back! Niyola chats with Kiki Mordi about Her Journey So Far & Forthcoming Single "Olúmorántí"

BN TV

Watch Ronke Raji's Morning Routine as a Mum of Two

BN TV

Tiwa Savage chats with Ebro Darden about the #EndSARS Protests & the Ongoing Demand for a Better Nigeria

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For the third installment of “The Message“, Ebro Darden sat down with Tiwa Savage to talk about the #EndSARS protests and the ongoing struggle for a better Nigeria.

Tiwa had this to say about the current situation of the protests:

Everyone’s just kind of like regrouping, going back because the #EndSARS was just a catalyst. It was just to bring awareness to bigger pictures. It wasn’t just about ending police brutality, it was about ending injustice, bad governance and just fighting for a better country for us, for our children, and for the future. So it was a great start because it was a peaceful protest, obviously it didn’t end well, but we move, and I think everyone is just regrouping and just figuring out come 2023, we all realize that we all have a voice and we have to use it.

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths
Advertisement
css.php