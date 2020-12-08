Kiki Mordi Set to Host Season 5 of “Untold Facts” | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Finally, the fifth season of “Untold Facts” is here!

“Untold Facts” is an online talk show produced by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), which aims to create and push conversations around human rights issues with a focus on sexual orientation, gender identity/expression and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

Hosted by journalist, Kiki Mordi, this season features topics around mental health, media advocacy, religion and discriminatory laws.

Look out for a new episode every Saturday from December 12th, 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

