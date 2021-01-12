Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

Dolapo Grey has a shared her recipe for easy moist chocolate muffins and you should definitely try it.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – 2 cups

Sugar – 1 & 1/4 cup

Cocoa powder – 2/3 cup

Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

Baking powder – 2 teaspoons

Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon

Chocolate chips – 1 cup

Eggs – 2

Buttermilk or Sour milk – 1 & 1/4 cup

Vegetable oil – 1/4 cup

Butter – 1/4 cup, melted and cooled

Vanilla – 2 teaspoon

Learn the process below: