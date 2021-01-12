BN TV
Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe
Dolapo Grey has a shared her recipe for easy moist chocolate muffins and you should definitely try it.
Ingredients
All-purpose flour – 2 cups
Sugar – 1 & 1/4 cup
Cocoa powder – 2/3 cup
Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
Baking powder – 2 teaspoons
Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon
Chocolate chips – 1 cup
Eggs – 2
Buttermilk or Sour milk – 1 & 1/4 cup
Vegetable oil – 1/4 cup
Butter – 1/4 cup, melted and cooled
Vanilla – 2 teaspoon
Learn the process below: