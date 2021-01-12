Connect with us

BN TV

Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Recipe

BN TV

The Money Africa Story - Oluwatosin Olaseinde tells it all on this Episode of "Founders Connect"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

BN TV

Zainab Balogun is Letting Us in on Her COVID-19 Experience & How She Survived

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda discusses Sports Development in Nigeria on Episode 10 of "Public Eye"

BN TV

Zendaya Goes Undercover to Respond to Comments on the Internet

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in "Creepy Lives Here"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Four New Episodes of "Diary of an African Woman" starring Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe

BN TV

Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

BN TV

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Dolapo Grey has a shared her recipe for easy moist chocolate muffins and you should definitely try it.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – 2 cups
Sugar – 1 & 1/4 cup
Cocoa powder – 2/3 cup
Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
Baking powder – 2 teaspoons
Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon
Chocolate chips – 1 cup
Eggs – 2
Buttermilk or Sour milk – 1 & 1/4 cup
Vegetable oil – 1/4 cup
Butter – 1/4 cup, melted and cooled
Vanilla – 2 teaspoon

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php