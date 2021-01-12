The Money Africa Story – Oluwatosin Olaseinde tells it all on this Episode of “Founders Connect”

In this episode of “Founders Connect“, Peace Itimi sat down with Oluwatosin Olaseinde to talk about her journey so far.

Oluwatosin is the founder of Money Africa, a financial literacy platform (EdTech) born out of the need to do more and the ability to turn her passion into a business, and Ladda, a one-stop investment platform that gives you access to an array of products including Savings, Mutual funds and Stocks (Fintech). She is also one of LinkedIn’s Top Voices in Finance and Economy.

Oluwatosin shared stories from her days working at CNBC and Bloomberg, how she relocated back to Nigeria and went completely broke; and how she accidentally made a business of her passion. She also shared her biggest life lessons, favourite failures and plans for the near future.

Watch the interview below: