Connect with us

BN TV

5 Care Tips for People Currently Experiencing COVID, According to Zainab Balogun

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How You Can Enjoy Plantain in 5 Different Recipes

BN TV

The Money Africa Story - Oluwatosin Olaseinde tells it all on this Episode of "Founders Connect"

BN TV

Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

BN TV

Zainab Balogun is Letting Us in on Her COVID-19 Experience & How She Survived

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda discusses Sports Development in Nigeria on Episode 10 of "Public Eye"

BN TV

Zendaya Goes Undercover to Respond to Comments on the Internet

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in "Creepy Lives Here"

BN TV

5 Care Tips for People Currently Experiencing COVID, According to Zainab Balogun

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Zainab Balogun is out with another vlog, and this time she’s sharing 5 care tips for people currently experiencing COVID-19, or taking care of someone who is down with the virus.

The Nollywood actress recently tested positive for the virus, thankfully she survived and she shared her experience in this vlog. Click here to watch in case you missed it.

Writing a short note in the description section, she wrote:

I’m finally covid free! Thank you for the support on my last video! I wanted to share some things that helped me through the covid journey. I hope you find it helpful.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php