5 Care Tips for People Currently Experiencing COVID, According to Zainab Balogun

Zainab Balogun is out with another vlog, and this time she’s sharing 5 care tips for people currently experiencing COVID-19, or taking care of someone who is down with the virus.

The Nollywood actress recently tested positive for the virus, thankfully she survived and she shared her experience in this vlog. Click here to watch in case you missed it.

Writing a short note in the description section, she wrote:

I’m finally covid free! Thank you for the support on my last video! I wanted to share some things that helped me through the covid journey. I hope you find it helpful.

Watch the video below: