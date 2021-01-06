Connect with us

The Inspiring Story of Dotun Popoola, a Synergetic Metal Sculptor who turns Junks into Outstanding Works of Art

10 New Year Resolutions Tacha is Sticking to in 2021

The Drama Just Began! Catch Episode 6 "The Eye Witnesses" of "Inspector K" Season 3

Kim Oprah's 25th Birthday Celebration was a Blast!

Let Diary of a Kitchen Lover Show you how to Perfectly Boil Chicken & Other Proteins

New Year Celebration + Nengi's Birthday Party - See what Tolani Baj has been up to in New Vlog

Naomi Campbell Answers Interesting Questions from her Biggest Fans

Learn Dolapo Grey's Buttery Raisins Bread Rolls Recipe in Simple Steps

Here's all that Mory Coco Learned From 2020

The Cast of Netflix's "How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding" share their Fave Moments On & Off Camera

The Inspiring Story of Dotun Popoola, a Synergetic Metal Sculptor who turns Junks into Outstanding Works of Art

Published

21 mins ago

This is so inspiring.

Published

21 mins ago

 on

This is so inspiring.

Video director and producer, Akin Alabi is out with a new documentary tagged, “Africa’s Iron King: A Waste to Wealth Documentary“, on how to upcycled waste to art.

This documentary focuses on the energy crisis in Nigeria and how Dotun Popoola, a synergetic metal sculptor is using his art to recycle junks into works of art.

His journey into synergetic metal sculpture started in 2015 when he went to the USA to learn how to weld with a mig welder and a plasma cutter. Getting back to Nigeria, he started picking junks from junkyards and assembling them to create stunning structures.

Watch the video for the full story:

