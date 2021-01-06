The Inspiring Story of Dotun Popoola, a Synergetic Metal Sculptor who turns Junks into Outstanding Works of Art

This is so inspiring.

Video director and producer, Akin Alabi is out with a new documentary tagged, “Africa’s Iron King: A Waste to Wealth Documentary“, on how to upcycled waste to art.

This documentary focuses on the energy crisis in Nigeria and how Dotun Popoola, a synergetic metal sculptor is using his art to recycle junks into works of art.

His journey into synergetic metal sculpture started in 2015 when he went to the USA to learn how to weld with a mig welder and a plasma cutter. Getting back to Nigeria, he started picking junks from junkyards and assembling them to create stunning structures.

Watch the video for the full story: