Toke Makinwa is All About Ladies Becoming Extremely Wealthy on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Class is in session on this week’s episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa is all about ladies gaining financial freedom and becoming extremely wealthy.

She wrote:

Let’s talk financial freedom ladies, wealth has no gender and is sick of all the rubbish some of my queens have to put up with because of money. It’s nice to date a rich guy but these days even the rich guys are looking for either “richer” ladies or girls from rich homes, nobody wants a liability anymore o, the town is RED. Truly the greatest investment you can ever have is investing in yourself, this year sat no to rubbish and start something however little, don’t just pray to God for rich man, pray for your own pocket too. That being said don’t do independent to the point of suffer too o, keep your standards, get that upgrade but make sure you are the upgrade too.