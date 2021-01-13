BN TV
Lola OJ has 7 Tips to help you Effectively Study at Home during Lockdown
Content creator, creative entrepreneur and lawyer Lola OJ has shared a new vlog on YouTube.
In this episode, she has seven helpful tips for you to effectively study at home during the Lockdown. They are:
- Create study spaces at home
- Be realistic
- Get organised
- Take frequent breaks
- Ensure you have ways to stay motivated
- Accountability
- Study alone
She says, “I made this video during the initial lockdown and since the UK lockdown has started again it seems to be a relevant time to post. These are a few tips that I have found enable me to study at home better, I am no expert, just a girl navigating through life. I sincerely hope it helps and let me know if you have any other useful tips.”
Watch the video below: