Lola OJ has 7 Tips to help you Effectively Study at Home during Lockdown

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Content creator, creative entrepreneur and lawyer Lola OJ has shared a new vlog on YouTube.

In this episode, she has seven helpful tips for you to effectively study at home during the Lockdown. They are:

  1. Create study spaces at home
  2. Be realistic
  3. Get organised
  4. Take frequent breaks
  5. Ensure you have ways to stay motivated
  6. Accountability
  7. Study alone

She says, “I made this video during the initial lockdown and since the UK lockdown has started again it seems to be a relevant time to post. These are a few tips that I have found enable me to study at home better, I am no expert, just a girl navigating through life. I sincerely hope it helps and let me know if you have any other useful tips.”

Watch the video below:

