It’s time to spice up your diet!

Food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has shared a thirst trapping goat meat and yam pepper soup and toy should totally try it.

Ingredients

Goat Meat

Cameroon Pepper

Pepper Soup Spice

Scent Leaves/ Basil

Salt

Bouillon Cubes

For the blend:

Onions

Crayfish Powder

Garlic

Ginger

Calabash Nutmeg

Watch the video below: