Dodos Uvieghara Explores the Beautiful Zanzibar in New Travel Vlog

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dodos Uvieghara is exploring interesting places in Zanzibar, Tanzania and the beauty influencer is super excited to share the travel vlog with you all.

She says, “D Squad, I am super excited to share my Zanzibar vlog with you guys exploring the beautiful travel destination in the country of Tanzania. I explored sunrise at Nungwi, Sunset at Kendwa and scooter riding at Jambiani. I also had my first ever snorkelling experience which was amazing and the Safari blue tour. AFRICA is truly beautiful.”

Enjoy!

