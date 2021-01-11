‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year

There is something in all of us that wants to surpass what we did previously. It is an inbuilt desire to reach for more, achieve more, and become more. The world as we know it has changed, but the human spirit remains resilient. Sometimes, life happens, still, to make this year your best year yet, you have to uplevel.

Here are 5 ways to get yourself going:

Take stock of where you are now

You need to have a clear picture of where you are starting from, to know how far you are from the level you want to be. 2020 was a mixed bag for a lot of people. From setbacks to new opportunities and from losses to new love, it was such a relief to end a year that changed life as we know it.

Sometimes we are so much in a hurry to move on that we don’t take the time to reflect and have a realistic view of our current situation. When you take stock, you know your starting point and you can move forward from there.

Decide what your next level is

The difference between where you are and where you want to be is a decision. When I interview candidates for our company, one question I ask is: if money was not an issue, what do you really want to do? This is a good question to ask yourself regularly.

Decide what you want from a place of abundance and possibility and not from a place of lack or scarcity. If you want to take a trip, you need to determine your destination first. So my friend, what do you want?

Get your mind right

Some people are great at dreaming, but they may never see their dream come alive because of their limiting mindset. Have you ever told yourself; I wish I could but it is not for people like me. This is a classic case of desiring something, but disqualifying yourself from getting it because of a limiting belief.

Henry Ford said, “if you think you can or you think you can’t, you are right!” The bible says that as a man thinketh in his heart, so is he. In my new book, Uplevel 2.0 , I wrote about 3 major things that hold people back. If you don’t deal with them, you will not be able to progress quickly this year.

Fill your tank

“When you want to go on a long journey, you need a different kind of preparation compared to what you need when you are going on a short journey. Therefore, if you want to reach for much more than you have ever achieved, you have to increase your capacity to achieve more,” this is an excerpt from Uplevel 2.0, chapter 6.

Moving forward requires a different capacity and you need to fill your tank by building the capacity required to get where you want to go. Everything you want is available to you, but you need to learn and grow to attract it and get to your next level. What will you learn this year that will help you evolve?

Gather your coins

Moving forward will require resources. If you have decided that you want to get a new degree or learn a new skill this year, you would need resources to make it happen.

When you decide where you want to go, you need to decide what it will cost to get here and how you would get the resources to get there. Don’t let the resources required discourage you, instead you need to find creative ways to make more money this year. I have a free resource to help you do this.

In a changing world, you need the right strategy, mindset and resources to truly uplevel.

***

