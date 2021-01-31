There’s a 100% Guarantee You’ll Love The Kitchen Muse’s Minced Meat Spaghetti Recipe

Connect with us

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” has shared her minced meat spaghetti recipe and she says it’s “there’s a 100% guarantee you’re going to love this recipe if you love Spaghetti, it’s easy and quicky.”

Ingredients
200g Spaghetti
350g Minced Meat/Ground Beef
1 Cup Pepper Mix (4 Tomatoes, 2 Tatase, 2 Habanero, 1/2 Med Onions – Coarsely blended)
1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)
1 Clove Garlic (Minced)
2 Tbsp Oil
1 Tsp Oregano
1 Tbsp Seasoning Powder
1 Tsp Onion Powder
Salt to taste

