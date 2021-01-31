There’s a 100% Guarantee You’ll Love The Kitchen Muse’s Minced Meat Spaghetti Recipe

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” has shared her minced meat spaghetti recipe and she says it’s “there’s a 100% guarantee you’re going to love this recipe if you love Spaghetti, it’s easy and quicky.”

Ingredients

200g Spaghetti

350g Minced Meat/Ground Beef

1 Cup Pepper Mix (4 Tomatoes, 2 Tatase, 2 Habanero, 1/2 Med Onions – Coarsely blended)

1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

2 Tbsp Oil

1 Tsp Oregano

1 Tbsp Seasoning Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: