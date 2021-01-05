Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

And then, there were the social upheavals that seemed to sweep through many regions of the world. It was strange not to wake up to a new trending hashtag protesting a perceived injustice. Saddest was when governments, tasked to protect and defend, turned against their own citizens to inflict bodily harm. Seeing all this almost daily caused a feeling of insecurity. It felt like the walls were closing in, and there was chaos everywhere. But when I really took a look around me, I realized how tranquil my immediate surrounding was. Many of our lives are nowhere as chaotic as what we see in the media. We must be grateful for that. It, indeed, is a blessing to live peacefully in the midst of so much chaos.