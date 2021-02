Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is back with a new vlog!

In this episode, she’s showing a step by step tutorial on how to make the delicious Catfish Peppersoup. She says it is all you need to keep warm and cosy this weekend.

Ingredients

1 Large Catfish

3 Small Yellow Habanero

2 Cloves Garlic

Thumb size Ginger

2 Tbsps Ground Crayfish

2 Tsps Chicken Seasoning

1 Tsp Cameroon Pepper

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: