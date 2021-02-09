Funmi Iyanda surveys the ‘Terror Lurking in the Waters of Bonny Island’ in this Episode of “Public Eye”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this new episode of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda finds out about how lucrative oil bunkering was for Retson Tedheke and why he left; the ongoing protest to end sea piracy on Bonny Island’s waters from Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo and Ibifiri Hart; and the Petroleum Industry Bill, black soot pollution in Port-Harcourt and the destruction oil spillage is doing to communities from Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

