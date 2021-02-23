Funmi Iyanda focuses on ‘Rediscovering Our African Spirituality’ in this Episode of “Public Eye”

In this episode of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda explores the changing narrative about traditional religion with Omenani practitioner and African indigenous teacher Munoyedi Ogbolumani, Professor of Sociology – University of Ibadan Oka Obona, Cultural engineer Ejiro Onobrakpeya and singer/songwriter and fashion designer Wunmi Olaiya.

Traditional religion was painted as demonic, and downright barbaric when the white man enforced his culture and religion on Nigerians. But that mindset is slowing changing. More and more people are rejecting Christianity and Islam, and finding their way back to Traditional religion, or perhaps it has found its way back to us.

Watch the new episode below: