Tade & Damilola have a Heart to Heart Talk in Episode 8 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 8 of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book” is packed with twists and every scene comes with a new revelation.

The week’s episode starts off with a heart to heart conversation between Tade and Damilola. Although everyone at Leon Dev.Co. is hopeful for the company’s future, Gladys on the other hand is still plotting and poor Madeline isn’t getting out of her grasp just yet.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Watch the video below:

