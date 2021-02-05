Leo Pays Gladys a Visit in Episode 5 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”

In episode 5 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book“, Tade walks in on Leo and Peace and she struggles to focus at work. Leo pays Gladys an unexpected visit and we see just how angry she is.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Watch the new episode below: