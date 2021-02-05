Movies & TV
Elsa Majimbo, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG Nominated for 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is almost here and the nomination list for the 2021 award show has been officially released. The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson who will take kids and parents on a “wild and slimy ride”.
The 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards recognises fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Locally, the event will air on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, 15 March and will also repeat on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, 17 March.
Justin Bieber leads the list with five nominations, followed by “Stranger Things” with four nominations, while Ariana Grande, “The Croods: A New Age“, “Henry Danger“, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series“, “Soul“, “Trolls World Tour” and “Wonder Woman 1984“, all tied with three nominations each.
Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Wiam Van den Berg and Ghetto Kids also received nominations in the ‘Favourite African Social Media Star’ category, while Master KG got nominated in the ‘Favourite Global Music Star’ category.
See the full list of nominees below:
Favourite African Star
Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)
Thuso Mbedu (South Africa)
Siya Kolisi (South Africa)
Mo Salah (Egypt)
Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Sheebah Karungi (Uganda)
Favourite African Social Media Star
Elsa Majimbo (Kenya)
Bonang Matheba (South Africa)
Ikorodu Bois (Nigeria)
Emmanuella (Nigeria)
Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa)
Ghetto Kids (Uganda)
Favourite Global Music Star – Music
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
TELEVISION:
Favourite Kids Tv Show
Alexa & Katie
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
Favourite Family Tv Show
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Young Sheldon
Favourite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favourite Animated Series
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favourite Female Tv Star
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Favourite Male TV Star
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
Favourite Movie
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
Favourite Movie Actress
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)
Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)
Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)
Favourite Movie Actor
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)
Favourite Animated Movie
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul
Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie
Tina Fey (22, Soul)
Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)
Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)
MUSIC:
Favourite Female Artist
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Favourite Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favourite Music Group
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Favourite Music Collaboration
“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Favourite Song
“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
“Dynamite” by BTS
“Toosie Slide” by Drake
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
“Yummy” by Justin Bieber
Favourite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favourite Female Social Star
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D’Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
Favourite Male Social Star
James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Favourite Female Sports Star
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Favourite Male Sports Star
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
Favourite Video Game
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon GO
Roblox
You can cast a vote by visiting KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices or through social media on Twitter.
Photo Credit: @ikorodu_bois