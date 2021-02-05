Elsa Majimbo, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG Nominated for 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is almost here and the nomination list for the 2021 award show has been officially released. The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson who will take kids and parents on a “wild and slimy ride”. The 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards recognises fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Locally, the event will air on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, 15 March and will also repeat on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, 17 March. Justin Bieber leads the list with five nominations, followed by “Stranger Things” with four nominations, while Ariana Grande, “The Croods: A New Age“, “Henry Danger“, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series“, “Soul“, “Trolls World Tour” and “Wonder Woman 1984“, all tied with three nominations each.

Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Wiam Van den Berg and Ghetto Kids also received nominations in the ‘Favourite African Social Media Star’ category, while Master KG got nominated in the ‘Favourite Global Music Star’ category.

See the full list of nominees below:

Favourite African Star

Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)

Thuso Mbedu (South Africa)

Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

Mo Salah (Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Sheebah Karungi (Uganda)

Favourite African Social Media Star

Elsa Majimbo (Kenya)

Bonang Matheba (South Africa)

Ikorodu Bois (Nigeria)

Emmanuella (Nigeria)

Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa)

Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Favourite Global Music Star – Music

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

TELEVISION:

Favourite Kids Tv Show

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

Favourite Family Tv Show

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

Favourite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favourite Animated Series

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favourite Female Tv Star

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

Favourite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

Favourite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

Favourite Animated Movie

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC:

Favourite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favourite Music Collaboration

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favourite Song

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Favourite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Female Social Star

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Favourite Male Social Star

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Favourite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Favourite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Favourite Video Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox