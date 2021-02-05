Connect with us

Music

New Video: Makayla Malaka - Don't Give Up

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Elsa Majimbo, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG Nominated for 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Music News Scoop

African China is a Landlord!

Music

Wizkid & Davido will Perform on NPR's "Tiny Desk" to celebrate Black History Month

Music

Get Ready for the Weekend with Joeboy's Debut Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic"

Music

New Video: Flavour - Omo T'emi

Music

Listen to Pepenazi's New Album "Zerubbabel" Right Here

Music Scoop

Anticipate a Chiké & Simi Collaboration!

BN TV Movies & TV Music

New Video: CDQ & Slimcase "Watch" (Omo Ghetto Soundtrack)

Music

New Video: Niniola - Innocent (Fagbo)

Music

New Video: Makayla Malaka – Don’t Give Up

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Makayla Malaka, popularly known as Makayla is out with the visuals to her latest single, ‘Don’t Give Up‘. The single is delivered brilliantly with a reggae vibe and encourages us to not give up on ourselves.

She started singing at the age of six and released her first single, ‘Just Dance‘ at the age of seven. She later went on to release her debut album ‘Eight‘ when she turned eight in June 2020 which included her hit track ‘Grandma Told Me‘.

She intends on releasing her sophomore album when she turns nine later this year.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia and Abigail Survived Cancer & They Want you to Know you Can Too!

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Akinola Davies Jr’s “Lizard” wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 

E.B. Ayo: We Need to Change How we Measure Intelligence

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (2)
Advertisement
css.php