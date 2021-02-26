Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Cash Out Season for the Girls in Episode 3 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi discusses the 6 Weeks Waiting Period for New Moms on the "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV Music

New House Tour + "Rare Talks" BTS - Catch Episode 5 of Ms Banks' "Bank On It" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tade & Damilola have a Heart to Heart Talk in Episode 8 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Smoked Chicken & Plantain Pottage Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

BN TV

Lilian Afegbai is sharing Her Thoughts on the "Tattoo Saga"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Is Reki Pregnant? Find Out in the Season Finale (Tested) of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV

Catch Up on Three Interesting Episodes of Trikytee's Vlog Series "Triky Uncut"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's One Pot Fisherman Soup Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

FK & Jollz discuss Growing Up in Nigeria & Living Abroad on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

It’s Cash Out Season for the Girls in Episode 3 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Episode 2 of Shutter Speed’s comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)” has premiered, and in this week’s episode, Rofia and Lape finally agree to keep the name “Coutour by RTL”. The girls have new clients and are cashing out but Lape is not being straightforward about their income with Rofia.

RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, (Lape) and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

In this series, Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola give a stellar performance alongside a host of cameo appearances.

The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php