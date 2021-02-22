You Should Try The Kitchen Muse’s Beef & Potato Hotpot Recipe

The Kitchen Muse has shared a new recipe vlog on Youtube.

In this video, she’s sharing her recipe for one-pot beef and potatoes. She says,

This comforting Beef and Potato Hotpot should be on your menu this week, it’s so fresh and delicious. This one pot beef and potato dish also means you only wash one pot, so perfect!

Ingredients

8 Med Irish Potatoes

200g Shredded beef

1 1/2 Cup Mixed Bell Peppers (Diced)

1/2 Med Onion

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Small Habanero

Handful Basil

2 Tbsp Corn Flour (mixed with half a cup of water)

1/2 Cup Spring Onions (Chopped)

1 Tbsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp white Pepper

1 Tsp Paprika Powder

1 tsp Chicken Seasoning

Salt to taste

Learn the process below: