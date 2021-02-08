Connect with us

The Official Trailer for Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey & Joke Silva is Finally Here

Lilian Afegbai & Laura Ikeji-Kanu share their Thoughts on the Right Time to Get Intimate with your Partner

You have to Try The Kitchen Muse's Baked Jollof Rice Recipe

Trikytee reveals how He Avoided Depression after #BBNaija in Episode 5 of "Triky Uncut"

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - See All He Got Up To

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Watch Adanna & David Teach the Boys Important Values

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Learn How To Cook Ogbono Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for Mildred Okwo’s highly anticipated crime thriller, “La Femme Anjola” has finally premiered.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred. Set in Nigeria Lagos, “La femme Anjola” is a crime-thriller Neo-noir film set in Lagos and Cape Town about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a beautiful woman married to a wealthy gangster.

La Femme Anjola, which has been in development since sometime around 2015, features a star-studded cast including renowned actress Joke Silva,  Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Ken Erics, Uzo Osimkpa, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, #BBNaija’s Bassey Ekpeyong among others.

Watch the trailer below:

