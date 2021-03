Episode 13 of Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” has dropped and you just have to see it.

“Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

Watch the new episode below: