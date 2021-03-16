Wunmi Williams of Nakenohs Boulevard is the Latest Guest on “Under 40 CEOs”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This week on “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Wunmi Williams, the CEO at Founder at Nakenohs Boulevard.

Wunmi Williams grew up in Lagos, Nigeria from where she would eventually leave for the University of Surrey where she bagged her bachelor’s degree.

She would later return to Nigeria to start a fashion retail business that launched from out of the boot of her car.

Over 10 years later her portfolio of businesses has grown to include a premium upscale mall sitting on prime real estate in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Watch the new episode below:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

