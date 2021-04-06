The Students End their Ganging Spree on Different Notes in the Season Finale of “Bad Gang”

“Bad Gang” follows the antics of five university undergraduates – Cassandra, Uriel, Nancy, Martins and Flex. It was directed and produced by Victor Opkala.

The series features Shawn Faqua, Uche Nwaefuna, Deborah Anugwa, Becky Eloho, James Smart, Francis Onwuchie, Susan Pwajok, Stephen Damian and many others.

Watch the new episode below: