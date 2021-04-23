Connect with us

Catch Episode 9 "Gele to le" of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi"

The Naked Convos is back with episode nine of its new audio web series, “Aso Ebi”.

Based on a written series by Marilyn Eshikena and Okaimame Oyakhirome, “Aso Ebi” is a self-aware, empathetic series about the self-doubt and unspoken struggles of being a Nigerian woman in her late 20s that engages with societal issues without being defined by it.

The series is voiced by Efe Odudu, Ilooise Omohinmin, Jojo Amiegbe, Keshinro Bami, Seye Banks and Marycolette Unamka. It is produced and directed by Efe Odudu, and executive produced by Olawale Adetula.

In this week’s episode, Mo returns early from her trip. It looks like she got some good news it turns out her brother, Jay is coming to visit.

Watch the new episode below:

