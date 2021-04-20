Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

What does your regular morning routine look like? Do you wake up after snoozing your alarm numerous times? Does your routine include rushing to have a bath and dress for work, taking little or no breakfast and hurrying to work? Lots of people practice several unhealthy morning routines which may not only put stress on their mind but may also lead to other health challenges. If you start a new day with unhealthy habits, what would you expect of the rest of the day?

The morning is the most vital part of the day; it’s the beginning of one’s journey each day. The climate of your mornings reveals your results for the whole day. To improve your life, a thorough morning routine that includes healthy habits and effective planning will go a long way.

Here are simple ways you can start your morning better and build healthy morning habits:

Drink Plenty Water

Water is relevant to all of the body’s metabolic processes. It keeps your body hydrated, gives you strength and fuels your body organs to work properly. 1 to 2 glasses of water is a perfect way to start the day after a night’s sleep. Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water every day. Your digestive system, your skin and your kidneys will thank you specially for it.

Taking a Walk

Walking is very important for good health. An early morning walk which helps with your blood flow, aids night time sleep and triggers all body functions to work well is well advised. It can also help to keep the bodyweight under control.

Practice Gratitude

Practicing a moment of gratitude each morning is a sure way to boost your positive emotions throughout the day. Take stock of what is good in your life, no matter how small, it will help you focus on what is genuinely important.

Exercise

Exercising is an exceptionally effective way to manage your energy by eliminating the surpluses and creating room for positive energy. Starting the day with simple stretches or even yoga can do wonders. It will help you feel prepared and ready to take over the day. Also, it helps in reducing aches and stiffness and it helps you sleep better.

Eat Protein during Breakfast

Your breakfast says a lot about your lifestyle. Proteins which take a longer period to digest will keep you fuller for longer, and this, in turn, prevents you from eating excessively during the day. Have a breakfast plate of enough proteins, vegetables, fruits, and a little carbohydrate.

These before-bed activities will help you improve your sleep health and build a healthier life;

Be Consistent

Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning every day. Do not sleep in at weekends. This confuses your body clock.

Optimize your bedroom

Optimize your room environment by eliminating external light and noise to get better sleep. In the hour before bedtime, eliminate devices such as phones, laptops and television. Make sure your room is quiet, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature.

Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol late in the day

Caffeine can significantly worsen sleep quality, especially if you drink large amounts in the late afternoon or evening.

Stay active

Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.

Having a good night rest is as vital as regular physical activity and healthy eating. Study shows that poor sleep has rapid negative effects on hormones, exercise performance, and brain function. It can also cause obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, mood disorders and impaired immune function.

***

Photo by Kenex Media sa from Pexels