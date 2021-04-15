People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

Going on dates can be quite tricky for a lot of people – it could go well and be one of your many good memories, or it could turn out really bad and leave you wishing you jejely sat in your house and ate your food.

Steven Glansberg @NateIsBack2, asked people to share their most awkward date experience and, guys, the replies are shocking and some are very hilarious too. What’s the most awkward date y’all ever been on? — Steven Glansberg (@NateIsBack2) April 12, 2021 Dig in.