BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Omaji Designs | @omajidesigns ***

Omaji Designs is a reliable, fast and authentic fashion design business located in the city of Port Harcourt.

They pride themselves on novel designs, creative necklines, intimate attention to details, neat sewing and prompt delivery.

They are also well-known for their creative alteration services under the scheme, OmajiAlters; where they transform old and OUT-OF-STYLE clothes into an entirely new outfit leaving everyone in AWE.

All in all, Omaji Designs strives to give her clients an Oh Ma Gee (Oh My Gosh) moment by bringing them happy smiles and a new level of CONFIDENCE.

You can reach them for your custom-made dresses on social media via:

Instagram: @omajidesigns

Twitter: @omajidesigns

Facebook: Omaji Designs

If you prefer to walk into a store, you can find them at No. 4 Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt.