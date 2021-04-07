A Celebration of Joy! Catch Sinach’s Live Easter Concert on BN TV

On Easter Monday, Sinach gave a live concert performance representing a message of love, hope and joy to Nigeria and the world.

The highly acclaimed gospel minister performed a specially curated playlist of her hit songs, inclusive of some from her new album, “Greatest Lord“.

Sinach also featured other gospel singers including Maranda Curtis, Nathaniel Bassey, Micah Stampley in already released singles and BTS interviews for the Album.

Watch the concert below: