“My Name is A-Zed” is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

Season two of “My Name Is A-Zed” is almost here and it’s definitely going to be one to watch out for.

In season 1, a series of bad decisions led A-Zed straight to the middle of huge prostitution and the political ring, but this season might just take a different turn. It’s a whole new ball game and the best part is, there’s something for everyone.

This is just a little teaser of the craziness that TNC has in store for you. Brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

Stay tuned to discover what bumps and crazy turns A-Zed’s life takes next.

Watch the trailer below: